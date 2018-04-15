Reno Aces Game Notes

April 15, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Today's Game: Braden Shipley gets the ball for the Aces looking to right the ship as the Aces have been on the losing end against the Grizz five consecutive times. Shipley has started the season 2-0 for the second consecutive season.

Fresno Problems: The Aces have lost five consecutive games (three at home, one on the road) to the Fresno Grizzlies. After winning back-to-back games on April 5 and April 6, Fresno has outscored the Aces 46-24 in their last five matchups. Last season, Reno outscored Fresno 101-93 in 17 meetings.

Running Burrito: Socrates Brito hit an inside-the-park home run in the top of the first inning last night, the second of his Aces career. The last inside-the-park home run was hit by Jeremy Hazelbaker at Greater Nevada Field. Brito's homer tonight was the first hit by an Aces player not to come at Greater Nevada Field.

Good Parenting: The Arizona Diamondbacks are 11-3 to start the 2018 season. Former Aces outfielder A.J. Pollock went 2-for-4 last night against the Los Angeles with two home runs. While with Reno, Pollock hit just six home runs in 130 games.

Good News Coming: RHP Braden Shipley will take the mound tomorrow today looking for his third consecutive victory of the 2018 campaign. The Nevada alum defeated Fresno on Opening Day at Greater Nevada Field April 5. Shipley went 5.1 innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out three.

Pay-What-You-Want Night: The Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field will celebrate their 10th season in Downtown Reno on April 17th. When the team returns home, Greater Nevada Field will open its doors to Northern Nevada and fans are welcome to pay whatever they would like to sit wherever they would like. Procedes to the event will benefit the JUSTin HOPEFoundation. JUSTin HOPE supports those in Northern Nevada affected by Autism and other neurodevelopment disorders by providing support and/or opportunities.

