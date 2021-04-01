Riley Damiani Named AHL Rookie of the Month

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced that rookie center Riley Damiani has been named the CCM / AHL Rookie of the Month after recording four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 10 games in March. Damiani's run to the award included a stretch of five consecutive multi-point games from Mar. 13 to Mar. 30.

Damiani helped the Stars to a sweep of their three-game visit to Tucson to begin the month, notching an assist each on Mar. 3 and Mar. 5 before netting the game-winning goal and another assist on Mar. 6. He recorded his first pro hat trick on Mar. 13, scoring all three Texas goals against Colorado, then registered four straight outings with two assists apiece to move one point off the league lead in scoring.

A fifth-round selection by Dallas in the 2018 NHL Draft, Damiani ranks first among all AHL rookies, ranks second among all AHL skaters with 17 assists, and is tied for second overall with 23 points (6-1723) in 17 games this season. The 21-year-old native of Mississauga, Ontario, played four years of junior hockey with Kitchener (OHL), leading the team in scoring and serving as captain in 2019-20.

Texas and the Iowa Wild will play two more games this week, beginning with a Friday matchup on Apr. 2 at 7 p.m. for their third game in four nights.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

