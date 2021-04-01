American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

April 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to roster constraints affecting the Bakersfield Condors and out of an abundance of caution, their games scheduled for Friday, April 2 (AHL Game #213) and Saturday, April 3 (AHL Game #219) at the Colorado Eagles have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #213 - Bakersfield at Colorado - from Fri., Apr. 2 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #219 - Bakersfield at Colorado - from Sat., Apr. 3 to TBD

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.