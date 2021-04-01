American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
April 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to roster constraints affecting the Bakersfield Condors and out of an abundance of caution, their games scheduled for Friday, April 2 (AHL Game #213) and Saturday, April 3 (AHL Game #219) at the Colorado Eagles have been postponed.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
