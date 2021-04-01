Henderson Victorious, 3-1, in First Game against Tucson

In their first meeting in franchise history, the Silver Knights topped the Tucson Roadrunners Wednesday night, 3-1, at Tucson Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Just over a minute into the first Jimmy Schuldt got the Silver Knights on the board. Shortly after Tucson answered with a goal from Barrett Hayton to tie the game, 1-1. HSK regained the lead in the second with Carl Dahlstrom's first goal of the season at the sixteen-minute mark. In his debut with the Silver Knights, Cody Glass put one between his legs, straight into Tucson's net. Despite strong efforts from both sides, the score stayed consistent through the third and the HSK closed the night with a 3-1 victory. Goaltender Logan Thompson made 44 saves throughout the game.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will be back at Tucson Arena Friday night for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop against the Roadrunners. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

