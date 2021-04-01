Reign No Match for Gulls Wednesday

Date: March 31st, 2021

Venue: FivePoint Arena - Irvine, CA

Attendance: 0

Box Score: http://bit.ly/mar31gamesheet

Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmV7KgXn

See below for notes on tonight's Reign loss against the San Diego Gulls:

Rasmus Kupari (1-0=1) scored first for the Reign, assisted by Sean Durzi (0-1=1) and Cole Hults (0-1=1). Kupari adds to his season point total of 16 in 18 games, and now ties Quinton Byfield for most Reign points.

Aidan Dudas (1-0=1) recorded a goal, from Arthur Kaliyev (0-1=1) and Kale Clague (0-1=1). Dudas now has 5 goals on the season.

Arthur Kaliyev (0-1=1) is currently tied for fourth among rookies for points with 15 on the season.

ONT Record: (8-13-2-0)

SD Record: (14-10-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 0 0 - 2

SD 1 3 2 - 6

Shots PP

ONT 35 0/6

SD 41 2/7

Three Stars:

1) SD - Sam Carrick

2) SD - Lukas Dostal

3) SD - Bryce Kindopp

GWG: Sam Carrick (10)

W: Lukas Dostal (6-7-0)

L: Matthew Villalta (3-6-0)

Next Game: Sunday, April 4th vs. San Diego Gulls, 3:00 PM PDT at Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA

