Hex over Ontario Continues with Easy Win

The San Diego Gulls downed the Ontario Reign 7-2 tonight at FivePoint Arena to extend their win streak to five games (5-0-0-0). In addition, the Gulls improved to 4-0-0-0 against Ontario this season and now own an eight-game point streak against the Reign (6-0-2-0) dating to last season. The Gulls lead the AHL in home wins (11), home points (22) and goals (73).

Sam Carrick recorded a season-high three-point game and scored the game winning goal for his sixth multi-point effort (2-1=3) in his last 14 games, and is averaging over a point-per-game during that span (8-7=15). Carrick is the first Gull to reach 10 goals scored this season and the fifth player in the AHL. He sits tied for second in goals (11) and sixth in points (20) among league leaders.

Vinni Lettieri scored a power-play goal at 9:05 of the first period to extend his point streak to a third game (3-2=5). Lettieri has ten points in seven games this season (6-4=10).

Chase De Leo netted his eighth goal of the season 1:48 into the second period for his second goal in his last three games (2-0=2). Alex Limoges assisted on the play and has recorded an assist in three straight games to begin his AHL career (0-4=4).

Andrew Agozzino tallied his sixth goal of the season and his tenth point in his last 12 games (5-5=10). Agozzino is riding a three-game point streak (1-2=3).

Bryce Kindopp recorded his first multi-goal game and scored his first shorthanded goal of his AHL career.

Andrew Poturalski added two assists to claim the AHL lead with 18.

Kodie Curran added a pair of assists and now has points in three straight games (1-3=4).

Nikolas Brouillard, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Brendan Guhle and Josh Mahura each earned assists. Guhle has assists in four of his last five games (0-5=5).

Lukas Dostal stopped 33-of-35 shots to secure his sixth victory on the year.

The Gulls will conclude their four-game homestand against the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, Apr. 3 (7 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Sam Carrick

On the start of the game

I think it all starts in practice and morning skates and our group has done a really good job of practicing well and practicing how we want to play the game. Obviously, it's part of our game plan to get off to a good start. I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight, getting that goal early and the big fight by (Jamie) Devane. That really got us going too. That just created the energy for our team even though there are no fans.

On Vinni Lettieri and Andrew Agozzino returning to the forward group

It's huge, you can feel it in the room. You can really sense there is more confidence in our room when those guys are there. They're all good leaders, good voices in the locker room and keep guys focused. Their play out there speaks for itself. Like I said, a huge load of confidence when we see those guys come down to us.

On success on home ice this season

Anytime you get to sleep in your own bed at night or eat your usual pregame meal, you just feel a little more comfortable at home. It's just the nature of things. It sucks not having fans in the building for sure, but every guy is playing for each other. We're out there battling for each other as a team and pushing each other. There are scouts in the building and that kind of stuff too that is a motivation. Anytime we can be a winning team, I think it's going to help everybody on our roster be successful in the future.

Lukas Dostal

On returning to the lineup

It was a really nice game. It was a great feeling to be able to find a rhythm. I felt good.

On the win

Of course the guys helped me a lot. I was really happy with how we played tonight. The guys scored some goals so it's great for their confidence. The team played well and I'm just happy we won.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the win

I think confidence builds confidence. We've been playing well and we picked up some bodies from Anaheim. They're very engaged in how we're playing. At the end of it, I liked our game overall.

On Vinni Lettieri and Andrew Agozzino

It gives you more depth. Both of them come in and are on both sides of the special teams. They give you options. These are veteran players and you can surround them with guys who haven't played that much. They give you that veteran stability. They're good additions for us.

On Lukas Dostal

We gave up some quality scoring chances, one right off the opening faceoff. I thought he was really solid for us. That was a good rebound game for us. He's had a chance to go up to Anaheim and practice with NHL shooters. It was good to see him get a win. He had a little challenging stretch before he left us. It was a well-deserved win for him.

On the power play

I think we got pucks to the net. I stole a little playbook from LA. I watched them the other night and Anze Kopitar was talking about the volume of shots they're putting at the night. I like that terminology. You have quantity versus quality sometimes. I think with your power play, when you put a lot of shots on, it tends to produce.

