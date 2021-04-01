Monsters Annual Purple Game Returns Saturday Versus Griffins

April 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to partner with Anthem to host the Purple Game benefitting The American Cancer Society on Saturday, April 3, at 7:00 p.m. when the team takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The familiar Monsters wine and black will again make way for the color purple which represents awareness for all cancers. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse curtain wall will be lit purple in support of the cause. Fans are encouraged to show their support by wearing purple to the game or sharing a photo watching from home to the team's social accounts.

The Monsters' players will sport specialty purple jerseys for the game that will be available to bid on through the DASH auction platform to benefit the Monsters Community Foundation, where the jerseys will be shipped to the winners after sanitization. The auction will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with more details on bidding available on clevelandmonsters.com and through the Monsters Mobile App.

Saturday's game marks the third Purple Game in the team's history, one of many cancer-related initiatives the team has taken on over its fourteen seasons. Past Purple Game jersey auctions have accounted for over $33,000 in funds raised for the Monsters Community Foundation, which donates to local charities benefiting Northeast Ohio families touched by cancer. Chief among them is the American Cancer Society, which for the third time will have its logo featured on the Monsters jerseys on the ice during the game.

Survivors will be highlighted and honored throughout the game on the Humongotron including a special Monsters "honorary starting lineup" presentation prior to the game. The names of people battling cancer provided by Monster Hockey Club members will be written on "I Fight For" signs and lined throughout the player's tunnel for recognition. Fans will also be able to recognize anyone special in their lives by filling out their own "I Fight For" signs that will be available to print through the Monsters social channels.

The Monsters Team Shop and entire organization are proud to work together during the game to also benefit The Gathering Place in memory of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Senior Retail Operations Manager, Sharon Caramell. Sharon had a unique talent for putting smiles on the faces of others, no matter the day they were having. She came to every situation prepared with a joke, a super-secret backup plan and was a practical joker with a passion for pranking.

A portion of the proceeds from Purple merchandise will benefit The Gathering Place, a Cleveland-based organization that provides support to individuals and families impacted by cancer. The Gathering Place offers free programs and services to help individuals and families cope with the impact of cancer in their lives. Learn more at www.touchedbycancer.org. The Monsters Team Shop will offer a Special Edition Purple Game Jersey Tee for $60 as the Item of the Game. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase multiple items from the Monsters Purple Game Collection including a Tee, Hoodie, Hat and more. Proceeds from this collection will benefit The Gathering Place PLUS fans may choose to donate ($1, $5, $10, $20, or $25). Items from the Purple Game Collection are also available online right now at monstersteamshop.com.

Tickets for Saturday night's Purple Game presented by Anthem are available now at clevelandmonsters.com, starting at just $10!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.