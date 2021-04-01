Logan Thompson Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month

HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, April 1, that Silver Knights rookie goaltender Logan Thompson has been named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of March. Thompson receives the award for the second consecutive month after earning the honors in February.

Thompson, 24, boasted a record of 6-1-0 in the month of March, with a 1.86 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage. The Calgary, Alberta native finished the month with 44 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on March 31, immediately following a 42-save win over the Colorado Eagles on March 27.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson is tied for the AHL lead with ten wins this season and leads the league with a .947 save percentage. He ranks second in the AHL with a 1.84 goals-against average, though he has played 296 more minutes than the league leader.

The Silver Knights rookie becomes the first goaltender to win the award twice in the same season since Alex Nedeljkovic won twice for the Charlotte Checkers during the 2018-19 season. Thompson is the first goaltender to win the award in consecutive months since Michael Hutchinson won in November and December 2017 for the Manitoba Moose.

Thompson signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Jul. 13, 2020. He was the starting goaltender for the first game in Silver Knights history, a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign on February 6.

Thompson had made one AHL appearance prior to this season, playing one game for the Binghamton Devils in 2018-19. He spent the 2019-20 season with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, going 23-8-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage, and three shutouts. In 2018-19, he was the USports (OUA West) Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year at Brock University.

