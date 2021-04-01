Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Ben Thomas to Taxi Squad
April 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Ben Thomas from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Thomas, 24, has skated in 11 games for Syracuse this season, posting a goal and eight points to go along with six penalty minutes. He ranks first among all Crunch defensemen for assists (seven) and points. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defenseman has skated in 285 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past six seasons, collecting 14 goals and 87 points.
Check out the Syracuse Crunch Statistics
Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Ben Thomas to Taxi Squad
