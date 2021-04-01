Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Ben Thomas to Taxi Squad

April 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Ben Thomas from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Thomas, 24, has skated in 11 games for Syracuse this season, posting a goal and eight points to go along with six penalty minutes. He ranks first among all Crunch defensemen for assists (seven) and points. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defenseman has skated in 285 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past six seasons, collecting 14 goals and 87 points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.