Make It Three Straight: Marlies Skate Past Heat 5-2

SCORING SUMMARY

Stockton: L. Philip (8) (Unassisted), E. Pettersen (5) (Z. Leslie, C. Mackey)

Goaltender: G. Sparks (26/30)

Toronto: K. Kossila (2) PP (S. Der-Arguchintsev, J. Anderson), T. Gaudet (7) (J. McKenna), N. Robertson (3) (S. Der-Arguchintsev), K. Agostino (4) PP (N. Petan, C. Rosén), N. Petan (4) EN (K. Agostino)

Goaltender: J. Woll (22/24)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Kalle Kossila put the Marlies on the board at 15:48 of the second period. Kossila has nine points (1 goal, 8 assists) in 13 games this season.

Tyler Gaudet scored at 7:41 of the third period. This was his 50th career AHL goal. Gaudet has 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists) in 19 games with the Marlies. He has points (2-1-3) in three consecutive games.

Nick Robertson scored at 13:12 of the third period. He has 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in 11 games this season.

Kenny Agostino scored at 14:30 of the third period and picked up the lone assist on Petan's third period goal. He has points (2-6-8) in five consecutive games. He is 13th in the league in assists (11). Agostino has 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 13 games with the Marlies.

Nic Petan scored an empty net goal at 16:08 of the third period and earlier added the primary assist on Agostino's third period goal. Petan has points (4-3-7) in his last five games.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev recorded the primary assist on Kossila's second period goal and the lone assist on Robertson's third period goal. Der-Arguchintsev has three assists in his last two games.

Joey Anderson registered the secondary assist on Kossila's second period goal. Anderson has 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists) 19 games this season.

Jeremy McKenna had the lone assist on Gaudet's third period goal. McKenna has six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 12 games this season.

Calle Rosén picked up the secondary assist on Agostino's third period goal. He has nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 16 games with the Marlies.

Joseph Woll stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced. He is now 4-2-0-0 on the season with a 2.75 goals against average and 0.902 save percentage. This was his third consecutive win.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Toronto's home record is 6-2-0-0 (12 points) this season. Toronto's longest home point streak reached eight points with four straight wins since March 12.

The Marlies have outscored their opponents 28-21 at home. Tyler Gaudet, Teemu Kivihalme and Nic Petan lead the Marlies in goals (3) and Kalle Kossila in points (2-5-7) and assists (5) at home.

OF NOTE...

This was Toronto's final game against Stockton this season. Toronto went 4-4-0-0 against the Heat and both teams scored 28 goals.

Toronto went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 2-for-4 on the power play. Toronto's penalty kill at home is first overall (92.3%), allowing only two goals (24/26) through eight games. This is the first time since March 3 Toronto has recorded more than one power play goal and their second consecutive game with a goal on power play.

Toronto had a 31-24 edge in shots in all situations. Kenny Agostino led the Marlies with six shots on goal.

The Marlies are 10-8-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 3-4-0-0 when tied after the first period and 3-1-0-0 when tied after the second period.

Toronto is 6-6-0-0 when outshooting their opponent.

The Marlies are 3-1-0-0 in Wednesday games and are 6-4-0-1 in March.

CURRENT POINT STREAKS

Kenny Agostino has points (2-6-8) in five consecutive games.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev has assists (3) in two consecutive games.

Tyler Gaudet has points (2-1-3) in three consecutive games.

Kalle Kossila has points (1-1-2) in two consecutive games.

Nic Petan has points (4-3-7) in five consecutive games.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet (7)

Assists: K. Agostino (11)

Points: T. Gaudet (16)

PPG: K. Agostino, J. Brazeau, K. Kossila (2)

Shots: C. Rosén (46)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+14)

PIMS: R. Clune (22)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On the line of Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Nick Robertson and Joey Anderson:

I thought they complemented each other really well. Uncle Joey, as a mentor I thought he did a really good job. He was talking to those guys every shift, helping coach them up with details, keeping them all on the same page. It was really good to see the creative play between the three of them. You could tell that Robertson and Semyon definitely have some chemistry, they've spent a lot of time together. That line had a huge impact on the game today.

On the recent play of the Marlies:

It's in a really positive direction. They've really come together to find a consistency and a game plan. They're working hard for each other but it really stems from their focus and hard work in practice the last few weeks. They've really gotten to work. They've battled through more difficult drills and they're starting to see the fruits of their labour with the time and effort that they've put in.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mar. 30 Timothy Liljegren (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Adam Brooks (C) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Scott Sabourin (RW) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Calle Rosén (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Nick Robertson (LW) - Returned on loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Filip KrÃ¡l (D) - Reassigned by Toronto (NHL) from Prerov (Czech)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

April 3 vs. Belleville - 5:00 p.m.

April 9 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

April 10 vs. Laval - 3:00 p.m.

April 17 at Laval - 1:00 p.m.

April 18 at Laval - 1:00 p.m.

