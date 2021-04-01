Dallas Stars Sign Goaltender Adam Scheel to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Goaltender Adam Scheel with the University of North Dakota

(Texas Stars, Credit: Russell Hons) Goaltender Adam Scheel with the University of North Dakota(Texas Stars, Credit: Russell Hons)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club has signed goaltender Adam Scheel to a two-year, entry-level contract. Scheel will report to the Texas Stars on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Scheel, 21, finished his junior campaign at the University of North Dakota establishing new collegiate career highs with 20 wins, four shutouts, a 1.74 goals against average and a .931 save percentage, posting a 20-4-1 record in 26 appearances in 2020-21. The goaltender ranked second in the NCAA with a .820 winning percentage, third in wins (20) and GAA (1.74), shared fourth in shutouts (4) and sixth in SV% (.931). He also led the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) with a 1.80 GAA and a .825 winning percentage, while he ranked second in the NCHC with a .929 SV% in 21 conference appearances. Scheel also registered three assists (0-3=3) in 2020-21, tying a school record for most assists by a goaltender in a single season.

Scheel wraps up his collegiate career with a 52-18-5 record, seven shutouts, a 1.95 GAA and a .916 SV% in 78 career NCAA appearances. His 1.95 GAA ranks first in school history for career GAA, while his career .916 SV% is good for sixth in school history. Scheel, who was named a finalist for the 2021 Mike Richter Award as the NCAA's top goaltender, with the winner being named in April, also earned 2020-21 NCHC Goaltender of the Year and NCHC First All-Star Team honors. The netminder won two Penrose Cups as NCHC regular-season champions (2019-20, 2020-21), one NCHC Tournament Championship (2020-21) and made one NCAA Tournament appearance (2020-21) in his three seasons at the University of North Dakota. Scheel spent two seasons with the US National Team Development Program from 2015-17 and won a silver medal at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted.

