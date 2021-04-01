Condors Games in Colorado Postponed

April 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that the Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles series on Friday and Saturday in Loveland, Colo. has been postponed out of an abundance of caution due to roster constraints with Bakersfield. No makeup dates have been announced.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.