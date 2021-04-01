Condors Games in Colorado Postponed
April 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that the Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles series on Friday and Saturday in Loveland, Colo. has been postponed out of an abundance of caution due to roster constraints with Bakersfield. No makeup dates have been announced.
