Iowa Shuts Down Stars in 2-1 Win

Iowa Wild (6-9-3-0, 15 pts.) took down the Texas Stars (10-7-2-0, 22 pts.) Wednesday night by a final score of 2-1 at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Iowa struck first with a power play goal at 10:50 of the first period to gain a 1-0 lead. Forward Gabriel Dumont won the faceoff at the right circle and found defenseman Calen Addison at the blue line. Addison dished it to his left to defenseman Louie Belpedio whose one-time shot went under the glove of Texas goaltender Tomas Sholl (21 saves).

The Wild scored the period's lone goal and held a 1-0 lead after the first period, which included killing four straight Stars' power plays. Texas outshot Iowa 19-2 through 20 minutes of play.

Both teams went scoreless in the second period. Iowa kept it a 1-0 game despite Texas' one power play chance of the period, and after 40 minutes were a perfect 5-5 on the penalty kill. Iowa also had a power play but failed to increase their lead. In the second period, Iowa led in shots 12-6, for two-period totals of 25 for the Stars and 14 for the Wild.

The Wild extended their lead early in the third period at 1:26. Forward Gerry Mayhew fired a wrist shot from the slot that beat Sholl under his blocker side. Dumont and defensemen Ryan O'Rourke collected the assists on the tally.

Texas got on the scoreboard at 8:59 of the third period to cut Iowa's lead to one goal. Forward Adam Mascherin tipped a shot from the blue line past Iowa goaltender Hunter Jones (35 saves) to make it 2-1.

The Wild held onto their lead despite a six-on-five push from the Stars with their net empty. Jones came up with several saves on point-blank chances in the last minute of regulation as the buzzer sounded with the final score standing at 2-1.

The Stars led in third period shots 11-9 for a final edge in total shots 36-23. The Wild scored on one of their three power play chances and killed off all six Texas power plays in the contest.

The two teams meet again on Friday, Apr. 2 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.

