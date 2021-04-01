Benson and Marody Named Co-Winners of the CCM / AHL Player of the Month Award

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors and the American Hockey League announced today that Tyler Benson and Cooper Marody have been named co-winners of the CCM / AHL Player of the Month Award for the month of March. The dynamic linemates tied for the league lead in scoring with 19 points over 14 games and they currently sit 1-2 overall in the league's scoring race.

Benson led all scorers with 13 assists in the month of March. With points in 12 of the 14 games, he finished the month with six goals and 13 assists and was +10. The month was highlighted by a weekend against Ontario in which the third-year pro had a four-point (1g-3a) night to match a Condors single-game high and a two-goal evening on March 7. Over 139 games with the Condors, the Edmonton, Alberta native is second all-time in team scoring with 128 points (31g-97a). He represented the Condors at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Marody currently leads the AHL scoring race with 24 points (14g-10a) in 21 games and is the league leader in goals. Over the month of March, the University of Michigan product led the league with 11 goals and had eight assists for 19 points. His +13 was only surpassed by linemate Ryan McLeod who finished at +14. His month was highlighted by two hat tricks (March 6 v Ontario, March 13 v SJ). Most of his team record 14-game scoring streak (13g-9a) came during March as well. He is tied for third all-time in Condors AHL scoring with 108 points (39g-69a) in 112 games. In 2019, he was selected to the AHL All-Star Classic.

Both will receive an etched crystal award from CCM in recognition of their achievements.

