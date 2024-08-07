Reininger Spectacular in Shutout of Saltdogs

August 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes' Zac Reininger in action

(Winnipeg Goldeyes) Winnipeg Goldeyes' Zac Reininger in action(Winnipeg Goldeyes)

LINCOLN, NE - Zac Reininger pitched a shutout as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (43-34) defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs 1-0 at Haymarket Park Wednesday evening. Combined with Sioux Falls' loss to Lake Country, the win pulled the Goldeyes to within a half-game of the West Division lead.

For Reininger (W, 8-4), it was the first nine-inning shutout and complete game of his career. He previously blanked the Sioux City Explorers July 3 in the opening game of a doubleheader - a seven-inning contest.

The one-time Detroit Tigers reliever needed just 97 pitches to accomplish the feat, 67 of which were strikes. Reininger scattered eight hits and struck out six batters.

Lincoln (29-48) grounded into four double plays and had just one extra-base hit, a fifth inning double by catcher Max Hewitt.

The Goldeyes only recorded four hits themselves, but one of them was a leadoff home run to right-centre field in the fifth by designated hitter Max Murphy - the lone run of the game.

Saltdogs starter Zach Keenan (L, 4-8) also pitched a complete game, striking out five.

"Obviously Zac Reininger was the story tonight," said Winnipeg manager Logan Watkins. "Defensively we played great. Offensively, we couldn't get anything going but give Zach Keenan a lot of credit - he threw a really good game."

The Goldeyes will look for the series sweep Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CDT. Joey Matulovich (8-3, 2.13 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, with Karan Patel (4-4, 4.87 ERA) heading to the mound for Lincoln.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home next week to face the Sioux Falls Canaries in a three-game set beginning on Tuesday, August 13 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.