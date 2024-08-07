Knowles Signed by Sioux City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Sioux City Explorers looked to bolster their roster by signing outfielder and recent Triple-A player D'Shawn Knowles. He joins the Explorers for the final game of the series against the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field Wednesday evening, wearing number 18.

Knowles is coming over from the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees of the Los Angeles Angels organization. He is in the midst of his sixth season of professional baseball, and this will be his first outside of the Angels system. In his career, the 23-year-old has played 498 games in the minor leagues with a .253 average and 23 career home runs.

Knowles worked his way up through the Angels organization, reaching Triple-A for the first time this year. During the season, he played in 35 games for the Bees, working a .313 on-base percentage with 14 RBI and 14 runs scored. In 2023, Knowles split time between the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas and High-A Tri-City Dust Devils. He was promoted to Double-A in mid-August, ending his time with the Dust Devils on a 10-game hit streak where he batted .421 with a 1.004 OPS.

The switch-hitter also split time between levels in 2022, starting with the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers before playing with High-A Tri-City. 2021 was Knowles' first year of full-season affiliated baseball, playing the whole year at Single-A. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Knowles played in rookie ball during the 2019 season, batting .241 with a .698 OPS over 64 games. He finished the season with 18 games where he hit .267 with an .817 OPS and three home runs. The outfielder's first test of professional baseball came the year before when he started the season with the AZL Angels, batting .301 over 30 games, before moving to the Orem Owlz, posting a .321 average with a .949 OPS in 28 games. Knowles is from New Providence, Bahamas.

