Atomic Pork Chops Blank Milkmen

August 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Atomic Pork Chops (44-33) landed a return punch on the Milwaukee Milkmen (37-39) with a 3-0 win over their division rival Wednesday night from Northwestern Medicine Field.

Jack Fox (7-3) started on the mound for the Atomic Pork Chops and came through with a strong outing. The right-hander held Milwaukee off the board for 5.2 innings while allowing just four hits. Fox picked up a season-high six strikeouts against just two walks.

The Atomic Pork Chops took an early lead in the bottom of the second against Milwaukee starter Ryley Widell (4-3). Claudio Finol and Josh Allen led off the frame with back-to-back walks. After Jonah Davis went down on strikes, Harrison Smith grounded into a fielder's choice, but an errant throw from Willie Escala allowed Finol to score and make it 1-0.

One inning later, the 'Chops added to the lead. With two outs, Cornelius Randolph ripped a double off Widell into the right field corner. Then, Todd Lott drove in Randolph with a line drive single to push the lead to two runs.

After Fox departed in the sixth, Vin Timpanelli came out the bullpen with two outs and a runner at first. Timpanelli stuck out Jaylin Davis looking to get out of the sixth. In the seventh, Timpanelli issued a walk, but struck out the other three hitters in the frame to keep Milwaukee off the board. Logan Nissen entered in the eighth and worked in and out of trouble thanks to a double play groundball.

The 'Chops added a key insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. After a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases, Simon Reid came through with a single off Milwaukee reliever Blake Purnell to score Josh Allen and make it 3-0.

'Chops closer Tyler Beardsley earned his sixth save of the season with a perfect 9th.

The Cougars conclude the series with the Milkmen on Thursday night. Right-hander Davis Welch (0-1, 5.51 ERA) is slated to go for the Milkmen, while the Cougars starter is to be announced. Thursday's game will be "Outer Banks Night" at Northwestern Medicine Field with a special appearance by actor Charles Esten. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

