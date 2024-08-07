"Bark in the Park" Returns August 17th

WINNIPEG, MB - LCTaylor Licenced Insolvency Trustees is pleased to present the Goldeyes 8th annual "Bark in the Park" game at Blue Cross Park on Saturday, August 17th when the Goldeyes take on the Sioux City Explorers at 6:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park is a special dog-friendly baseball game where Fans are invited to bring their dogs along to enjoy a Goldeyes game.

"Bark in the Park has definitely proven to be a Goldeyes Fan favourite," said Winnipeg Goldeyes Director of Sales & Marketing, Dan Chase. "Plus, this year, our Fans can support the Winnipeg Pert Rescue Shelter by purchasing 50-50 tickets at the game or online at Goldeyes5050.com"

"We are so grateful for our partnership with the Winnipeg Goldeyes and "Bark in the Park" which will enable us to help many animals in desperate need. They are really hitting it out of the park for the animals in our care! As a charitable organization that is 100% donor supported, we rely heavily on wonderful people and amazing organizations like the Goldeyes to help us continue our much-needed work. We want to thank everyone for their support!"

-Carla Martinelli Irvine, Founder & Executive Director, Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter

Doggos and puppers will need a ticket. Advance Ticket Packages for "Bark in the Park" which include a seat for one dog and one owner are on sale now at $16 or $24 each plus fees.

Additional advance human tickets are available for $13 or $21 plus fees.

During the event, dogs and dog owners can enjoy various dog-themed entertainment, giveaways and pet-related fun with plenty of treats for furry Fans. A complimentary "treat bag" will be issued to the owners of the first 1,000 dogs through the gates courtesy of Petland and our sponsors.

"Bark in the Park" will showcase fun-filled promotions at the game including a pre-game, on-field "Pooch Parade" that starts promptly at 5:30 pm. Other promotions include the "Paw-Paw-Razzi Photo Wall", "Pooch Smooch Cam" and "5th Inning Fetch".

Left to Right: Danny Perron, Nick Trogrlic-Iverson, Tessa, Rob Emery, Thomas Ponticelli

This season, for the first time, the Goldeyes will be wearing special jerseys for the game that are adorned with the images of approximately 160 dogs whose photos were submitted by their loving owners. These jerseys will be auctioned at remaining 2024 home games in support of the Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation.

Fans and their four-legged friends will enter Blue Cross Park through a special gate reserved just for them. There will even be designated "Puppy Potty" turf areas and watering holes located by the registration tents and behind the stands.

Thanks to the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarians will be at the game to ensure the comfort and safety of all pets.

"We are excited to sponsor Bark in the Park again this year. Our office's emotional support dog, Teddy, is especially excited to meet everyone at the game. As a local Licensed Insolvency Trustee, working with people struggling with debt, we recognize just how important it is to have affordable family entertainment opportunities in our community. We are delighted to partner with the Goldeyes and with Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter. Both organizations make a huge difference in our local community," says Jillian Taylor-Mancusi, CEO of LCTaylor

NOTE: Those attending "Bark in the Park" with their dog must download and print a "Bark in the Park" Waiver and Guidelines form at www.goldeyes.com/bark and present it at the dog registration table. Registration begins at 4:00 pm on August 17th and the Blue Cross Park gates open at 4:30 pm.

