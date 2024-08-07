Late Comeback Gives Goldeyes Win Over Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (42-34) opened their road trip with a come-from-behind, 5-4 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park Tuesday evening.

After falling behind early, Winnipeg erased a pair of three-run deficits to take down Lincoln (29-47) in what ended up being an emotional rollercoaster in the Nebraska capital.

It was a pitchers' duel for the first four innings, but the Saltdogs ended up breaking through in the fifth inning on an Alex Baeza three-run home run that was nearly brought back into play by Goldeyes' centre fielder Nick Anderson.

Winnipeg drew closer in the sixth, as Miles Simington smacked a double to left to bring Andy Armstrong around and cut the Lincoln lead to 3-1.

The Saltdogs re-established their three-run advantage in the bottom of the sixth, as a Zane Zurbrugg triple scored Spencer Henson all the way from first to make it 4-1.

The lead was narrowed once again in the seventh inning, as Rob Emery came in to score on a wild pitch that bounced to the backstop to make it 4-2.

Emery was at the center of the action in the next inning, tying the game at 4-4 on a sharp single to left field, scoring Ramón Bramasco and Simington.

Just one batter later, Edwin Arroyo drove a single to left, scoring Max Murphy from second base and putting the Goldeyes on top 5-4 late in the game.

That Arroyo run batter in ended up being the game winner, as Winnipeg held on to win the opener and their second straight game.

The result, however, took a back seat in the ninth inning, as the intensity of a close game shifted to concern as Simington took a fastball off the front of the helmet. After staying down for several minutes, he left under his own power while holding a towel to his face. Keshawn Lynch took over for Simington after the injury.

Later in the inning, there was a different showing of emotion, as Emery was ejected from the contest after a called third strike that he disagreed with ended the inning with the bases loaded.

The incredibly eventful ninth inning was eventually put to an end when Joey Steele (S, 5) entered in the bottom half and retired the side to solidify the Goldeyes victory.

Tasker Strobel (W, 2-2) picked up the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three batters in his 2.1 innings of work. He took over from starter Ryder Yakel, who took a no-decision after going 4.2 innings and allowing three runs on four hits.

One-time Goldeyes reliever Dan Kubiuk (L, 2-2) was charged with the loss in relief after taking over in the eighth inning, giving up a run on two hits.

"It was good to see us come from behind in a tough game. Ryder threw really well for us again in a spot start and the bullpen did a great job after that," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "Sometimes it takes a while for the offence to get rolling but eventually we got a big inning and that's how we end up winning some of these games."

Game two of the three-game set is slated for Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CDT. Zac Reininger (7-4, 3.91 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for Winnipeg, while Lincoln will counter with Zach Keenan (4-7, 4.68 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home next week to face the Sioux Falls Canaries in a three-game set beginning on Tuesday, August 13 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

