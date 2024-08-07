'Hounds Win 8 of 9, Take Down Canaries

Sioux Falls, S.D. - Winning its third consecutive series opener, the Lake Country DockHounds wore down the Sioux Falls Canaries in a convincing 8-3 victory.

Ryan Hernandez is the main cog in Lake Country's lineup, but cooled off following the all-star break despite still leading the American Association in home runs and runs batted in. He added to both totals Tuesday with a pair of two-out, two run bombs on top of a RBI-single. Both of his first two at-bats came in a tie game, and both times Hernadez untied the knot.

"I want to do whatever it takes to keep this rolling," Hernandez said. "The playoffs are our ultimate goal, and whatever we have to do to get that is what I want to do."

Now winners in eight of the last nine games, no team in the American Association is hotter than the DockHounds. Only one game separates Lake Country and the Milwaukee Milkmen for the final playoff spot in the east division.

Additions to the pitching staff have a lot to do with the eight-game turnaround over the last four weeks, and the new arms shined again.

Kelvan Pilot maneuvered an awful break on a ground ball that hit the third base umpire on what could have been a double play that led to Sioux Falls tying the game. Pilot picked up his second win in 5.1 innings while striking out five.

Braden Boisvert, Jake Cantleberry, Mitchell Mueller, and Shelby Lackey all followed in relief with zeros, as the bullpen continues to roll.

Other offensive contributors include Chavez Young with four hits and three runs, Denmetrius Sims with three hits, including a long ball, and Curtis Terry building off his Batter of the Week award with three knocks.

Brett Conine gets the ball after a gutsy start his last time out Wednesday evening against the Canaries at 6:35.

