Railroaders Walk It Off In Bizarre Fashion Despite Teter's 7 RBI

August 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders' Jaxx Groshans celebrates win

Cleburne, TX - In the wildest game of the season, the Railroaders walked it off in the bottom of

the ninth with a SS Brantley Bell throwing error to take Game One against the Chicago Dogs

11-10 on Tuesday night at La Moderna Field.

A back-and-forth battle between both clubs featured a 7 RBI night from 1B Jacob Teter with

three of them coming off a home run in the sixth inning that gave the Dogs the lead. Chicago

held a 9-7 lead heading into the seventh when SS Shed Long came up clutch again for the

Railroaders with a 2-run triple. 1B Thomas Dillard in the next at-bat drove in Long with an RBI

single to give Cleburne the 10-9 lead.

After former Railroader, C Gus Sosa, drove in a runoff a sac fly, the game was tied at 10

heading into the bottom of the ninth. Chicago kept rookie RHP Jackson Dannelley in the game

who walked the first two batters in the frame before making the change to RHP Brian Schlitter.

Schlitter gave up a single to Dillard that set up a bases loaded situation for RF Korey Holland

with nobody out. With a five-man infield, Holland hit a chopper to SS Brantley Bell with plenty of

time to throw home for the force out on 3B Bret Boswell. However, Boswell and the other

runners all stopped running which caused Bell to hesitate the throw home that eventually sailed

over the head of Sosa and scored Boswell for the win.

Expect many crazy finishes for this series as both teams attempt to improve their postseason

chances with less than a month to go. Game Two will take place on Wednesday night at 7:06

p.m.

