RedHawks Ease Past RailCats Behind Ball, Fernandez

August 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Brenden Heiss

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel / Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO - Juan Fernandez had two hits and two RBIs Wednesday night and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took advantage of three Gary SouthShore errors and another fantastic start from Nile Ball to claim a 5-2 win over the RailCats in front of 3,083 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Ball was again tremendous for Fargo-Moorhead, notching six innings of one-run, four-hit ball to claim his fourth win of the year. He has yet to give up more than two runs in six starts for the RedHawks this season since being acquired from the Atlantic League in late June.

Fernandez and Marcus Chiu each had two hits, with the former's two-run double in the sixth providing some extra insurance for the home team down the stretch and raising his batting average to .365 this season.

Alex DuBord picked up his 13th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Fargo-Moorhead will cap its series with Gary at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field before heading to Sioux City for a road series with the Explorers beginning Friday night.

