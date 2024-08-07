Marcus Chiu's Walk-off Hit Caps 9th-Inning Rally

FARGO - Marcus Chiu knocked a walk-off two-run single into left field with one out in the bottom of the ninth to cap a three-run inning and lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 5-4 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats in front of 3,131 fans Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Trailing 4-2 since the third inning, the RedHawks scored their first run in the ninth on back-to-back hits from Juan Fernandez and Alec Olund before loading the bases for Chiu.

Chiu, Olund and Ismael Alcantara each had two hits for Fargo-Moorhead.

The RedHawks' bullpen combined to throw 5.2 scoreless innings in relief and keep Gary off the scoreboard - and to only two hits - after the third.

Mandan native and NDSU alumnus Parker Harm picked up his first win with the RedHawks after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

Fargo-Moorhead will continue its series with Gary at 7:02 p.m. on Wednesday at Newman Outdoor Field.

