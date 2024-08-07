Hall Dominates in Monarchs' Route Over Explorers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Strong starts from the sticks and the starting pitcher led the Kansas City Monarchs to a series split.
LHP Matt Hall recorded six scoreless innings. The Monarchs bats drove in five runs in the first frame. Kansas City raced past the Sioux City Explorers, 8-0, at Legends Field on Wednesday night.
Hall dazzled in his third start back with Kansas City (38-38). The third-year Monarch set the tone early to retire eight of the first nine batters he faced.
"It was great. It was fun to play behind him," Monarchs slugger Frankie Tostado said. "He was dealing today."
Hall didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning. The southpaw struck out six to earn his first win back with Kansas City.
His dominance translated into the Monarchs' batters. Kansas City sprung out early against Sioux City (35-41) starter Jaren Jackson to score five runs on six hits.
"If we can get ahead, we can get good pitches," Tostado said. "We have one of the best lineups in the league. When these guys get ahead, there's a lot of loud sounds going on."
Tostado got the ball rolling, drilling his team-leading 26th double of the season. KC loaded the bases, Travis Swaggerty's opposite field single made it 1-0.
"That felt good, we knew we had to at least split this four-game set," Tostado said. "All the guys came in and said, 'let's go. We have to gear down and do what we do.'"
Tostado scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat. Josh Bissonette connected on a two-run single to make it 4-0 in the first.
Abiatal Avelino's RBI single rounded off the first inning. The former major leaguer rolled in Herbert Iser to make it 5-0.
The Monarchs added two more in the fifth to put the game out of reach. Lorenzo Cedrola and
Isiah Gilliam each notched an RBI to make it 7-0.
Swaggerty got a second RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to add the eighth KC run.
The Monarchs continue its season-long 13-game homestand Friday night against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The game one gets underway at 6:35 p.m., tickets are available at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.
