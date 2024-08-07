O'Grady's 8th Inning Bomb Wins It for Cleburne

Cleburne Railroaders' Brian OGrady on game night

Cleburne, TX - Tied at four in the eighth inning, the Railroaders had not recorded a hit since the

fourth until DH Brian O'Grady hit a homer for the go-ahead run, his 18th of the year. Cleburne

hung on for the 5-4 win over the Chicago Dogs on Wednesday night at La Moderna Field.

The Railroaders now hold a six-game lead over the third place Dogs and stay at two games

ahead of the second place Kane County Cougars in the East Division.

It was a pitching duel between right-handers Kenny Serwa and Jalen Miller who allowed no runs

through three innings. Cleburne got on the board first with a big 4-run fourth inning that included

a bases-clearing double from 3B Bret Boswell.

Chicago answered immediately after with three runs in the fifth, forcing Cleburne to make the

pitching change from Miller to RHP Kade Mechals. Miller struck out nine batters, a season high

for the Roaders. Mechals pitched the rest of the game only allowing one run when 3B Dusty

Stroup homered to tie the game in the seventh.

The Dogs were looking to take the lead in the eighth when SS Brantley Bell hit a single into

center field when DH Zion Pettigrew got the signal to head home from third but CF Hill

Alexander threw a laser directly to C Jaxx Groshans in time for the tag and out number three.

After the O'Grady home run, Mechals finished it off despite giving up two singles in the inning as

1B Thomas Dillard got the force out at the plate on Stroup, leading to a flyball to left for the final

out.

Cleburne will look for a third straight win in the series as RHP Luke Boyd takes the mound on

Thursday night at 7:06 p.m.

