Birds Fall in Slugfest

Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries suffered their third consecutive loss on Wednesday, falling to Lake Country 11-7 in a game that featured seven homeruns.

The DockHounds used a pair of solo shots to build an early 2-0 lead but Jordan Barth tied things up with a two-run roundtripper in the bottom of the third.

Lake Country ripped off eight unanswered runs before Sioux Falls responded with four in their half of the fifth. Mike Hart ripped an RBI double before Jabari Henry smacked a three-run homerun.

The two teams traded runs in the sixth inning. An error allowed the DockHounds to score and Liam Spence responded with a solo homerun. Both bullpen threw three innings of shutout baseball the rest of the way.

Barth and Henry each finished with two hits as the Canaries dip to 43-33 overall. The two teams will wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 4:05pm.

