Losing Streak Continues, RailCats Drop Game in Ninth

August 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Fargo, ND) After getting swept for the second series in a row, the RailCats got ready for a new series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, but this time in North Dakota. The RailCats turned to Tai Tiedemann to end the losing streak, as he faced Orlando Rodriguez Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Stadium.

Rodriguez struggled to find the strike zone in the second inning as Gary SouthShore scored their first run on a bases-loaded walk to Olivier Basabe. Gio Diaz would wear one on his shoulder a few batters later and extended their lead to 2-0.

The next inning they doubled their lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly from LG Castillo and a double down the line by Basabe to give him his second RBI of the game. Fargo woke up their bats, Ismael Alcantara singled into right field to plate Ben Livorsi but a bad throw by Jackson Valera sailed it into left field bringing in a second run to cut the lead in half.

Tiedemann would go five innings, gave up two runs, and struck out five. Both teams went into their bullpens, and Gary carried a lead into the bottom of the ninth. Olund drove in Juan Fernandez by poking a ball into right field to make it 4-3 with the tying run on first.

Ismael Alcantara made it four straight hits for the RedHawks and after stealing his 52nd base, Drew Ward would get the intentional walk. Marcus Chiu would see one pitch and pull it through the left field scoring two runs and win the game for Fargo, 5-4.

The RailCats losing streak goes to nine games. Their record this season is now 25-50 and will lock up with the 'Hawks at 7:02 PM tomorrow with Chris Erwin and Nile Ball pitching in the middle matchup. The RailCats broadcasting network is on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

