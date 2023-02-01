Reign Stop Eagles

February 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Matt Villalta on game night

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Matt Villalta on game night(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: Powered by four first period goals, the Ontario Reign (23-16-1-1) defeated the visiting Colorado Eagles (25-14-3-0) by a final score of 5-2 on Tuesday night at Toyota Arena to complete the first month of 2023 with an 8-5-1 record from 14 contests.

Matt Villalta got the start for Ontario and stopped a season-high 43 shots while playing in his 100th career AHL game, all of which have been with the Reign. Taylor Ward also had a big night with two goals and an assist, while Aidan Dudas and Jordan Spence each had a goal and an assist in the victory.

Date: January 31, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Matthew Villalta (ONT)

2. Taylor Ward (ONT)

3. Jordan Spence (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Justus Annunen

Next Game: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 vs. Tucson Roadrunners | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.