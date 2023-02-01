Crunch Defeat Comets, 4-3, in Seven-Round Shootout
February 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 4-3, in a seven-round shootout tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.
The Crunch are now on a six-game road winning streak and advance to 21-14-3-3 on the season. Syracuse also has a 5-1-1-0 lead in the 14-game season series against Utica.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt earned the win turning aside 27-of-30 shots and 6-of-7 shootout attempts. Nico Daws stopped 21-of-24 shots and 5-of-7 shootout attempts in net for the Comets.
Syracuse converted on 1-of- 3 power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went 5-for-6.
The Comets were first on the board 6:41 into the game when Robbie Russo scored from the right circle while on the man-advantage.
The Crunch scored three goals in four minutes early in the third period to steal the lead. The comeback began at the 2:20 mark when Darren Raddysh skated the puck down the right wing and snuck the puck past Daws from a sharp angle along the goal line. Three minutes later, Alex Barre-Boulet was down low to chip in a rebound while on the power play. Trevor Carrick then made it a 3-1 lead at the 6:20 mark with a long left-point shot that hit the netminder and trickled into the net.
Utica added two more of their own late in the game to eventually force overtime. Jack Dugan scored from the bottom of the left circle at the 16:39 mark followed by a one-timer from Simon Nemec in the high slot at 18:42.
After a scoreless overtime frame, the game went to a shootout. Jaydon Dureau scored in the second round to put the Crunch up, but Nolan Stevens evened it in the do-or-die third round. The teams exchanged chances before Lucas Edmonds scored in the seventh round followed by a stop from Alnefelt on Ryan Schmelzer to secure the victory.
The Crunch return home to host the Charlotte Checkers this Friday and Saturday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Gabriel Dumont played in his 200th Crunch game tonight...The Crunch are 2-3 in shootouts this season.
