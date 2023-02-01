Abbotsford Canucks Announce February Community & Fan Engagement Nights

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks are excited to announce details about three special Community and Fan Engagement Nights in the month of February. These nights include Celebrating the Sedins, '90s Throwback, and Family Day.

More details on each night are provided below.

February Theme Night Schedule:

Celebrating the Sedins - February 10 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Join us for a special event honouring the legendary careers of Hockey Hall of Famers Henrik and Daniel Sedin. This evening will include appearances by both Henrik and Daniel, a Sedin jersey auction, and a signing wall for fans to share their favourite Sedin moments. The night will also feature a display of the various NHL trophies the Sedins were awarded over their illustrious careers, including the Hart Memorial, Art Ross, Ted Lindsay and King Clancy trophies.

'90s Throwback - February 11 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Take a trip down memory lane and relive the best of the '90s with us! Our second ever '90s Throwback game is here, featuring your favourite boybands and hard-hitting Abbotsford Canucks hockey with a nostalgic twist. Don't miss out on a night of sing-alongs and fun memories.

Family Day - February 20 vs San Jose Barracuda

Join us for an afternoon entirely run by the kids! This year's Family Day will include several activations on the plaza including a visit from Fin, face painting, a family photobooth, and poster making. Following the game, fans can head to the South Rise Social (Section 113/114) featuring a meet and greet with Abbotsford Canucks players. The doors will open an extra hour early at noon to give fans plenty of time to enjoy the festivities before puck drop at 2:00pm.

More information regarding these special nights will be announced on the Abbotsford Canucks social media channels closer to the game dates.

Single game tickets start at only $23 and can be purchased. Fans can also purchase a Family Four-Pack, which includes four ticket vouchers, two autographed Vasily Podkolzin photos, and one $20 food and beverage voucher starting at just $99.

