Penguins Spoiled by T-Birds' Special Teams in 3-2 Loss

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell in a tight game to the Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-17-2-3) received a two-point point outing from All-Star selection Alex Nylander, but Springfield rode a strong performance from its special teams to victory.

The Penguins wasted no time in finding the back of the net, scoring 2:18 into the game. Corey Andonovski tipped in a point shot from Mitch Reinke to put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead, 1-0.

The Penguins were then awarded a pair of power plays in the late stages of the opening frame, but failed to extend their lead.

Springfield pulled even with a power-play goal from Brady Lyle at 12:47 of the second period.

Tied at one goal apiece entering the third period, a potential turning point in the contest occurred when Thunderbirds defenseman Matthew Kessel was booked for a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking in the first minute of the final frame. However, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was swiftly assessed a penalty, putting both teams at four-on-four.

During the four-on-four session, Lyle struck for the second time on the night, making it 2-1, T-Birds. Springfield's lead was short-lived, as Nylander buried one during the remainder of the five-minute major power play.

The Penguins were booked for another penalty with under five minutes to go in regulation, and the T-Birds cashed in again. This time, Matthew Peca knocked in a centering feed from below the goal line, as Lyle picked up his third point of the game.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton out-shot Springfield, 30-17, but T-Birds goalie Joel Hofer turned away 28 of those 30 shots. Dustin Tokarski recorded 14 saves in defeat.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is a rematch with Springfield on Friday, Feb. 3 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop between the Penguins and T-Birds is slated for 7:05 p.m. The Penguins' next home game is next Saturday, Feb. 11, against the Providence Bruins. Game time for the Penguins and P-Bruins will be 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

