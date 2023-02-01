Merkulov's Power Play Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack
February 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hartford, CT - Georgii Merkulov netted a power play goal with 11:05 left in the third period, lifting the Providence Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night at the XL Center. Chris Wagner, John Beecher, and Joona Koppanen tallied the other goals for the P-Bruins. Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 25 shots in the contest.
How It Happened
Jonny Brodzinski slid the puck from behind the net on to the tape of Will Cuylle, who was parked to the left of the crease. Cuylle flipped it into the back of the net to give Hartford a 1-0 lead with 14:37 remaining in the first period.
On a 2-on-1, Koppanen zipped the puck to Wagner on the right wing, who fired a snapshot shortside from just inside the right circle to tie the game at 1-1 with 12:13 left in the first period. Eduards Tralmaks was credited with the secondary assist.
While playing 4-on-4, Zac Jones walked the puck from left circle through multiple Providence defenders and alone on the goaltender, where he deked to the backhand and scored to give Hartford a 2-1 lead with 13:11 remaining in the second period.
Josiah Didier rimmed the puck around the glass and when the goaltender stepped behind the net to play the puck, it caromed off the stanchion and out to the slot, where Beecher fired it into a wide open net to tie the game at 2-2 with 8:12 to play in the second period. Connor Carrick received an assist as well.
While on the power play, Carrick held the puck at the point, then fed it to Merkulov in the right circle, who hammered a one-timer past the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 11:05 remaining in the third period. Fabian Lysell received the secondary assist.
Koppanen scored an empty net goal with 1 second left in the game.
Stats
Merkulov's goal was his fourth power play tally of the season, good for second on the team.
Koppanen notched his fourth multi-point game of the season.
Keyser made 25 saves. Providence totaled 25 shots in the contest.
The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
Next Game
The P-Bruins travel to Lehigh Valley to take on the Phantoms on Friday, February 3 at the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
