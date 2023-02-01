TJ Tynan Named AHL Player of the Month

ONTARIO, CA - The American Hockey League announced today that Ontario Reign forward T.J. Tynan has been selected as the league's Player of the Month award winner for January.

Tynan skated in 14 games for Ontario during the month and totaled three goals and 22 assists for 25 points - the most in a calendar month by any AHL player in more than six years.

The 30-year-old had eight multiple-point games during the month, beginning on Jan. 11 when he tallied three assists in a 6-3 win at Henderson. He recorded a goal and two assists in a 7-3 victory at Colorado on Jan. 17 and assisted on all four Reign goals in an overtime loss to Coachella Valley on Jan. 21. Tynan matched that four-assist effort in a 7-2 win at San Diego on Jan. 28 and brings an eight-game scoring streak into February, with 19 points over that span.

Tynan is the first player to record 25 points in a month since the Chicago Wolves' Kenny Agostino in December 2016. After entering January tied for 26th in the AHL in scoring, Tynan now ranks second with 53 points - including a league-leading 47 assists - while appearing in all of the Reign's 41 games this season.

It's the first time in Tynan's nine-year professional career that he's been named the league's Player of the Month. The two-time defending league MVP and native of Orland Park, Ill., has skated in 539 AHL games and recorded 91 goals and 408 assists for 499 points. Originally a third-round choice by Columbus in the 2011 NHL Draft, Tynan signed a two-year contract extension with the LA Kings on June 14, 2022.

Tynan is also scheduled to make his fourth career appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic this weekend, representing the Reign in Laval, Que. Feb. 5-6. He previously took part in the event when it was last held in Ontario in 2020, as well as in 2018 and 2016.

The Reign are set to open a new month on Friday when they begin a two-game series with the Tucson Roadrunners in Ontario. Friday's game at Toyota Arena begins at 7 p.m., and the series concludes Saturday at 6 p.m. for the team's annual Pink In The Rink promotional night.

