Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars

Iowa Wild (21-14-4-3; 49 pts.) at Texas Stars (24-9-6-2; 56 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekday pair of games against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Wednesday at 7 p.m. Iowa dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to Texas on Monday but picked up a point for the 11th consecutive game.

GOING FOR 12

The Iowa Wild enter Wednesday's game against the Texas Stars riding an 11-game point streak (8-0-2-1) that dates back to a 2-1 overtime win versus Rockford at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 7. The point streak is tied for the longest in team history; Iowa also secured points in 11 consecutive games during the 2019-20 season (Jan. 18-Feb. 14, 2020, 10-0-0-1) and in 2016-17 (Jan. 21-Feb. 11, 2017, 7-0-3-1).

ON THE ATTACK

- Nic Petan has points in four consecutive games (3-4=7)

- Marco Rossi is on a six-game point streak (3-6=9)

- Sammy Walker has consecutive two-goal games and a three-game point streak (4-1=5)

- Adam Beckman has a plus or even rating in 12 consecutive games

GOALIE HISTORY

- Jesper Wallstedt has won seven consecutive starts

- Wallstedt has allowed eight goals over those seven starts, saving 187 of 195 shots against

- Kaapo Kahkonen is the only other goaltender in Iowa franchise history to win seven starts in a row; Kahkonen did so from Jan. 24-Feb. 19, 2020

