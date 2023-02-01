Ruslan Iskhakov Added to Atlantic Division Roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 5-6, in Laval, Que. He will join Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc.

Iskhakov, 22, has nine goals and 22 assists through 40 games this season, tied for third among all AHL rookies in scoring (31 points). He shares second place among rookies in assists. Iskhakov added three helpers to this total last Wednesday in a 6-2 win at Hartford, his third three-point performance of the season.

After being held scoreless on opening night, Iskhakov tallied points in six straight games to finish October and was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month, recording four goals and seven assists in seven October games.

A second-round selection by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL Draft, Iskhakov played two seasons at the University of Connecticut (2018-20) before skating in Finland and Germany the last two years.

The AHL's All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's four divisions, for the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6th. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

The 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5th, will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

A limited number of tickets for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, which include admission to both the Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday (6 p.m. ET) and the Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday (7 p.m. ET), are available now by visiting rocketlaval.com.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Denis Gurianov, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello.

