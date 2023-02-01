Ethen Frank Named AHL Rookie of the Month for January
February 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that forward Ethen Frank of the Hershey Bears has been named the AHL Rookie of the Month for January.
Frank, 24, collected 13 points (7g, 6a) in 10 games in the month. He added four multi-point games in that span, including posting three different two-goal efforts. His best outing in the month came in a 7-3 victory at Lehigh Valley on Jan. 29 when he tied his career-best performance of four points (2g, 2a).
Frank is just the fourth Bear to earn AHL Rookie of the Month honors since 1996, joining Marc Denis (March 1998), Oskar Osala (November 2008), and Riley Barber (February 2016).
The native of Papillion, Nebraska has scored 35 points (20g, 15a) in 35 games this season for Hershey, ranking second in rookie scoring in the AHL, and second in scoring on the Bears. His 20 goals pace the club and are the most in the league by a first-year player. Frank is the first Hershey rookie to hit 20 or more goals since Riley Barber (26) and Travis Boyd (21) accomplished the feat in 2015-16. He also leads Hershey in power-play goals (6), shots (104), and is tied for first on the team in plus/minus (+20).
Frank signed an AHL deal with Hershey last April after leading the NCAA in goal scoring (26) at Western Michigan University. He's appeared in 40 career games with Hershey, striking for 36 points (21g, 15a).
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at the PPL Center at 7:05 p.m. The game may be watched on AHLTV and heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network.
