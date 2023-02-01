Amerks Renew Partnership with Seneca Park Zoo Society for "Defend the Ice Month"

February 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans have renewed their partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo to host "Defend the Ice Month", which begins on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and runs through the end of the month. The month-long campaign will focus on efforts to help raise awareness for polar bear and ice conservation primarily in the Arctic regions.

"Just like the Amerks depend on ice, polar bears depend on sea ice to survive," said Seneca Park Zoo Society President and CEO Pamela Reed Sanchez. "With no ice, there's no hockey. And if we continue to experience loss of sea ice in the Arctic, we will also lose polar bears. We are thrilled to team up once again to bring this message to hockey fans in Rochester and share how people can make a difference."

"The Amerks organization is excited to again team up with Seneca Park Zoo on this very worthwhile initiative," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "We had a lot of success with this event over the last few seasons and I truly hope our efforts and that of the community's during these next few weeks continue to bring significant awareness and support to these organizations who are working tirelessly to ensure the continuation of the polar bear species. This is just another tremendous opportunity for all of us to do our part."

The Amerks will partake in several initiatives throughout Defend the Ice Month, presented by Seneca Park Zoo, including offering a variety of ticket programs to encourage involvement. Fans can receive $2 off a guest admission ticket to the Seneca Park Zoo now through March when you show your Amerks ticket or gameday program. Fans will also be able to make a donation to Polar Bears International, the leading organization dedicated solely to wild polar bears conservation, or the Seneca Park Zoo Society when they purchase tickets or merchandise at The Blue Cross Arena to any home game over the four-week span.

Additionally, all Zoo members and employees can take advantage of a special ticket offer for any Amerks home game throughout the month by visiting www.amerks.com/zoomember. Tickets are available for up to 25% off and the Amerks will donate $3 from every ticket purchased via the online offer back to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

The ZooMobile will be on-site for all four home games throughout the month, beginning on Friday, Feb. 10 against Springfield. Since 1986, The ZooMobile has provided fun and exciting educational services year-round at public events, offering new and interactive programming for all ages.

Highlighting the month's festivities is "Defend the Ice Night", presented by Seneca Park Zoo, on Friday, Feb. 24 when the Amerks host the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks will also wear special polar bear-themed jerseys along with matching socks in support of polar bear awareness. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the jerseys through an online auction on DASH. To access the auction, visit amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

Fans can start bidding on the polar bear-themed jerseys the week leading up to the game through 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Winners will then be contacted directly. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

