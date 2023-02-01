Wolf Pack Continue Homestand with Visit from Bruins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue a season-long five-game homestand tonight when they kick off a set of three games in four days with a visit from the Providence Bruins.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the seventh of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins during the 2022-23 AHL season. It is the third of five meetings at the XL Center in Hartford. The sides will meet again, right back in the Connecticut capital, on February 18th. They'll also meet on March 31st in Hartford and on April 8th in Providence.

This matchup also concludes a stretch in which the Wolf Pack meet the Bruins six times in a span of nine games.

The Wolf Pack claimed a 2-1 overtime victory in the most recent meeting on January 27th in Providence. Lauri Pajuniemi and Justin Brazeau traded powerplay goals in the second period, while Dylan Garand and Kyle Keyser each played a perfect 60 minutes of five-on-five hockey.

Just 20 seconds into overtime, Zac Jones would take a pass from Ryan Carpenter and beat Keyser for his first career professional overtime goal. The goal came just hours after Jones was named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.

Each team has won three head-to-head meetings this season, with the Wolf Pack holding a record of 3-2-1-0 and the Bruins a record of 3-1-2-0.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack ended their back-to-back set last weekend with a 7-3 loss to the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night at the XL Center. Carpenter opened the scoring 4:27 into the hockey game, but the Crunch would score six of the next seven goals to blow away the Pack. Sammy Blais and Jonny Brodzinski both lit the lamp on the powerplay.

It was the third time this season that the Hartford powerplay struck multiple times in the same game. The powerplay has also scored in three straight contests and four of the last five overall. That's the first time this season they have hit both of those milestones.

Turner Elson leads the Wolf Pack in scoring with 24 points (9 g, 15 a) on the campaign. Will Cuylle, meanwhile, leads the team in goals with 13. Carpenter has points in eight straight games, the longest such streak by a Wolf Pack player this season. He's scored two goals and seven assists during the streak.

Goaltender Olof Lindbom was reassigned to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen from Hartford by the parent New York Rangers (NHL) on Sunday.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins, like the Wolf Pack, suffered a loss to the Crunch on home ice in their last outing. The Bruins dropped a 4-0 decision on Sunday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Gemel Smith opened the scoring just 2:07 into the contest, while Gabriel Dumont, Alex Barré-Boulet, and Philippe Myers tacked on insurance markers.

Hugo Alnefelt made 51 saves for the shutout.

Vinni Lettieri leads the Bruins in both points with 37 (16 g, 21 a) and goals with 16. Brazeau (12), Luke Toporowski (11), and Oskar Steen (10) have all hit double-digits in goals for the club.

Lettieri and Jakub Lauko were recalled to the parent Boston Bruins (NHL) on Tuesday. Forwards Marc McLaughlin and Joona Koppanen were assigned to Providence on Monday by Boston.

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack continues their five-game homestand on Friday night when the Utica Comets come to town at 7:00 p.m. Join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! They'll also welcome the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to town on Saturday, February 4th, on 'Star Wars Night'. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

