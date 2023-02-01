Admirals Host Teddy Bear Toss Saturday

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals game on Saturday is for the bears. Teddy Bears that is.

The team will host their annual Jockey Being Family Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, February 4th when the team takes on the Manitoba Moose at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The concept is simple: fans should bring in a new teddy bear, or any stuffed animal, and then throw it on the ice after the Admirals score their first goal. After all the bears are tossed, they will be collected from the ice and donated to UMOS, a non-profit advocacy organization that provides programs and services to underserved populations.

Here's a WeTransfer Link to the Admirals 2021 Teddy Bear Toss Goals, scored by Grant Mismash: https://we.tl/t-FAEpW5yJ1z

If the Admirals don't score a goal in the first two periods then the bears will be tossed on the ice during the second intermission.

If fans forget their teddy bears they can purchase them at the Fleet Farm Fan Services Center outside section 228 from Jockey for just $10 and proceeds from those bears will be donated to Jockey Being Family.

Here's a list of players who have scored the Teddy Bear Toss Goal:

2021-22: Grant Mismash

2019-20: Tanner Jeannot

2018-19: Zach Magwood

2017-18: Trevor Smith

2016-17: No one â¹

2015-16: Matt White

2014-15: Colton Sissons

2013-14: Austin Watson

2012-13: Gabriel Bourque

2011-12: Michael Latta

2010-11: Ryan Thang

2009-10: Chris Mueller

2008-09: Cal O'Reilly

Fans can order tickets to the game by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or visiting the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

