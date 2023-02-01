Jussi Olkinuora Departs for Europe
February 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Jussi Olkinuora
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings and goaltender Jussi Olkinuora on Wednesday agreed to terminate his NHL contract. Olkinuora will return to Europe to continue his professional career.
Olkinuora appeared in 15 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins this campaign, making his debut on Oct. 14 against San Diego. The 32-year-old posted a 6-8-0 record with one shutout to go with a 3.75 goals against average and a 0.868 save percentage. Throughout parts of five AHL seasons, Olkinuora amassed a 13-14-2 ledger with two shutouts, a 3.79 GAA and a 0.874 save percentage. In 2021-22, the Helsinki, Finland, native won an Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and later was named MVP of the World Championship en route to collecting another gold medal. At the 2022 World Championship, Olkinuora posted an 8-0-0 record with a 1.11 GAA and a 0.948 save percentage.
