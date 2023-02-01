Petan's Hat Trick Lifts Iowa to 5-3 Win Over Texas, Wild Set Franchise Record with 12-Game Point Streak
February 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Iowa Wild beat the Texas Stars 5-3 Wednesday evening to extend their point streak to a franchise record 12 games. Nic Petan scored his first professional hat trick and Sam Hentges picked up his first pro goal. Jesper Wallstedt saved 17-of-20 shots to record a franchise-best eighth consecutive win while Sammy Walker set a new team rookie record with his 20th goal of the season.
Petan put Iowa on the board at 6:50 of the first period. In the waning moments of a Texas power play, Walker found Petan streaking into the attacking zone. Petan beat Matt Murray (27 saves) with a nifty chip over the glove to give the Wild a 1-0 advantage.
After 20 minutes of play, the Wild held a 1-0 lead and 10-8 shot advantage over the Stars.
Iowa jumped out to a 3-0 lead with back-to-back goals in the second period. After Patrick Curry fed Damien Giroux in the slot, Giroux fired a shot off that deflected in off the skate of Hentges at 5:15.
Petan tallied his second of the night 31 seconds later when he tucked the rebound of a Mike O'Leary shot behind Murray. Turner Ottenbreit recorded a secondary assist on the play.
The Stars pulled within two goals with a power-play marker at 16:42 of the second when Matej Blumel found Jacob Peterson on the back door for a tap-in finish past Wallstedt.
Iowa carried a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. The Wild added 12 shots for a two period total of 22, while the Stars totaled 14 shots through 40 minutes.
Petan completed the hat trick 48 seconds into the third period. Nick Swaney found Petan on the left post, who switched to his backhand and roofed his shot over Murray to make the score 4-1. O'Leary tallied his second assist of the night on the play.
Fredrik Karlstrom made the score 4-2 at 4:30 of the third when he slipped the rebound of a Riley Damiani shot past Wallstedt on the power play.
Walker added an empty-net goal with 2:26 remaining with assists from Marco Rossi and Dakota Mermis.
The Stars capped the scoring at 5-3 just under a minute later when Karlstrom redirected a Riley Barber shot past Wallstedt.
Iowa outshot Texas 32-20. The Wild went 0-for-5 on the power play while the Stars were 3-for-5 with the man advantage.
The Iowa Wild travel to BMO Harris Bank Center to face the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
