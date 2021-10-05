Reign Partner with Medea Testing to Offer No Out-Of-Pocket Cost Rapid COVID-19 Testing

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have partnered with Medea Testing Solutions to provide fans with COVID-19 rapid antigen testing with $0 out-of-pocket cost (with insurance or government program for uninsured) prior to each home game at the Toyota Arena during the 2021-22 season.

The testing is offered at no out-of-pocket cost to all fans who complete Medea's intake process, regardless of whether they have insurance. Individuals with insurance will need to bring a copy of their insurance card and government-issued ID to Medea's testing site.

"We identified the need to implement a better testing strategy after receiving feedback from fans that attended our Kings vs. Kings event and are pleased to partner with Medea for future games," said Regin President Darren Abbott. "The safety of everyone at Toyota Arena is our highest priority. We are confident that Medea can test those that need one quickly, conveniently and at no out-of-pocket cost to our guests. It is exciting to welcome Reign fans back to the stands and feel their unmatched energy in the building."

Medea test results will be sent to fans electronically within 10 to 15 minutes. Guests are strongly encouraged to register and schedule their test in advance through Medea's website: https://medeatesting.com. Testing will be available beginning three hours prior to puck drop and closes one hour after each game begins. All fans must wear a face mask in the testing area.

Toyota Arena requires all guests, prior to entry, to show verification of COVID-19 vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 (diagnostic/viral) test result. Self-attestation is not a permitted method for vaccine verification or verification of a negative COVID-19 test.

Pre-entry negative testing must be conducted within 72 hours before event start time (both PCR and antigen are acceptable). Results of the test must be available prior to entry into the venue. Acceptable proof of a negative COVID-19 test result can either be an electronic test result displayed on a phone or other device from the test provider or laboratory OR a printed document from the test provider or laboratory. The information should include the person's name, type of test performed, and negative test result.

Tickets for all upcoming 2021-22 Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. After hosting one preseason contest on Oct. 7, Ontario will begin the regular season on Saturday, October 16 at 6 p.m. vs. San Diego.

Fans can still save up to 50% on individual ticket prices with an Ontario Reign ALL-IN Membership. ALL-IN Memberships offer the largest savings and provide tickets to all regular-season games, in addition to playoff priority and access to exclusive ALL-IN member events. For more information on a Reign ALL-IN membership, visit ontarioreign.com/ALL-IN.

