Providence Bruins Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule

October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, October 5, the team's full 2021 training camp schedule. Training camp will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence.

The P-Bruins will play in three exhibition games during the preseason, starting with a contest against the Hartford Wolfpack at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Providence will then play back-to-back games against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, October 8 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Friday's contest will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts, at MassMutual Center, while Saturday's game will be held at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

The full 2021 P-Bruins training camp schedule is listed below.

Tuesday, October 5

- Practice: 11 a.m. (Dunkin' Donuts Center)

Wednesday, October 6

-Exhibition Game at Hartford: 1 p.m. (XL Center)

Thursday, October 7

- Practice: 10 a.m. (Dunkin' Donuts Center)

Friday, October 8

- Practice: 10 a.m. (Dunkin' Donuts Center)

- Exhibition Game at Springfield: 7:05 p.m. (MassMutual Center)

Saturday, October 9

- Practice: 10 a.m. (Dunkin' Donuts Center)

- Exhibition Game vs. Springfield: 7 p.m. (Dunkin' Donuts Center)

Sunday, October 10

- Off-Day

Monday, October 11

- Practice: 10 a.m. (Dunkin' Donuts Center)

Tuesday, October 12

- Practice: 10 a.m. (Dunkin' Donuts Center)

Wednesday, October 13

- Practice: 10 a.m. (Dunkin' Donuts Center)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.