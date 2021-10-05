Moose Launch 2021 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op

October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of the team's annual Share the Warmth campaign presented by Red River Co-op in support of Siloam Mission.

Participating Red River Co-op food stores are now accepting donations of hygiene products in support of Siloam Mission. Fans who donate hygiene products will receive a special ticket offer for the Share the Warmth Game on Saturday, Oct. 30 (2 p.m.). For every ticket purchased through the offer, local apparel producer Tough Duck will donate a new clothing item to Siloam Mission.

Participating locations include:

Gimli (55 Centre St, Gimli)

Grant Park (1120 Grant Ave, Winnipeg)

Lorette (11 Laramee Dr, Lorette)

Seasons of Tuxedo, (755 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg)

Selkirk (335 Main St, Selkirk)

Southdale (77 Vermillion Rd, Winnipeg)

Stonewall (420 Main St, Stonewall)

St. Norbert (3477 Pembina Hwy, St. Norbert)

St. Vital (850 Dakota St, Winnipeg)

The Moose promo team will visit a pair of locations on Sunday, Oct. 10. Fans can stop by the St. Vital and Grant Park Red River Co-op Food Stores between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to drop off their items. Mick E. Moose will make an appearance at Grant Park from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and St. Vital from 1-2 p.m.

Some suggested donation items include:

Body wash

Deodorant

Razors

Shampoo/conditioner

Toothpaste/toothbrushes

Warm gloves

The Moose host their Share the Warmth Game on Saturday, Oct. 30 (2 p.m.) against the Iowa Wild. Fans attending the game are encouraged to donate winter clothing items when entering the arena. Fans donating winter clothing will be entered to win a Moose jersey and four tickets to a future game. Monetary donations can also be made at tables on the main concourse.

Those wishing to make a monetary donation to Siloam Mission online during the campaign can click here. All monetary donations are 100 percent tax receiptable.

Last season, generous Manitobans donated over 7,900 hygiene products, more than 5,000 new clothing items and 630 food items. Siloam Mission also received over $7,600 in monetary donations as part of the campaign.

2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder. Single game tickets are available now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.