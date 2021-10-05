Abbotsford Canucks Sign Forward Ethan Keppen
October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Ethan Keppen to a one-year AHL contract.
Keppen, 20, played seven games with the Utica Comets during the 2020.21 season, collecting one points (0-1-1) and two penalty minutes. He registered two shots in his professional debut on April 16 at Providence.
The 6'2, 212-pound forward previously spent three seasons with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL, recording 106 points (56-50-106) and 145 penalty minutes in 175 games played. He served as an assistant captain during his final season with the Firebirds in 2019.20.
A native of Whitby, Ontario, Keppen skated in six games for Team Canada White at the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, contributing one goal and adding three assists.
Keppen was originally drafted by Vancouver in the fourth round, 122nd overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
