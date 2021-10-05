Amerks Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the opening day roster for the team's 2021-22 Training Camp, which begins today at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. All practice sessions will be held at The Blue Cross Arena and are closed to the public.

Rochester's training camp roster features 22 players, including 10 that appeared in at least one game with the Amerks during the 2020-21 season.

Forwards (13): Lukas Craggs, Dominic Franco, Brent Gates, Mason Jobst, Graham Knott, Ryan MacInnis, Sean Malone, Michael Mersch, Matej Pekar, Patrick Polino, Ryan Scarfo, Brendan Warren and Linus Weissbach.

Defensemen (6): Nick Boka, Matthew Cairns, Mitch Eliot, Oskari Laaksonen, Josh Teves and Peter Tischke.

Goaltenders (3): Michael Houser, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Mat Robson.

Rochester plays its first of two preseason games on Friday, Oct. 8 when they visit the Utica Comets for a 7 p.m. face-off at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Amerks then return home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. All current Amerks Season Ticket Members will receive a complimentary ticket offer to the game while tickets for the general public range from $10-$15 based on seating location. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amerks.com or by calling 585-454-5335.

Rochester's 2021-22 Training Camp schedule is as follows (location and practice times subject to change):

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Practice at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Practice at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Practice at 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Morning Skate at 11 a.m.

Preseason Game at Utica at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Practice at 12 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Preseason Game vs. Syracuse at 3 p.m.

The Amerks are set to open their 66th American Hockey League season - and 40th as the primary affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres - on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. against the Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center.

