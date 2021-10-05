Kraken Assign True and Twarynski to Charlotte

After clearing waivers this afternoon Alexander True and Carsen Twarynski are heading to Charlotte, as Seattle has assigned the forwards to its AHL affiliate.

True, 24, is entering his fifth pro season having posted 128 points (59g, 69a) in 203 AHL games with San Jose, along with five points (0g, 5a) in 19 NHL games with the Sharks. The Denmark native has made NHL appearances in each of the last two seasons and tied for third on the Barracuda in goals, assists and points in 2020-21.

Twarynski, 23, has accumulated 38 points (18g, 20a) in 107 AHL games for Lehigh Valley and one goal in 22 NHL games for the Flyers over his three pro seasons. A third-round pick in 2016, Twarynski has also logged NHL games in each of his last two campaigns.

