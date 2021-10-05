Kraken Assign True and Twarynski to Charlotte
October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
After clearing waivers this afternoon Alexander True and Carsen Twarynski are heading to Charlotte, as Seattle has assigned the forwards to its AHL affiliate.
True, 24, is entering his fifth pro season having posted 128 points (59g, 69a) in 203 AHL games with San Jose, along with five points (0g, 5a) in 19 NHL games with the Sharks. The Denmark native has made NHL appearances in each of the last two seasons and tied for third on the Barracuda in goals, assists and points in 2020-21.
Twarynski, 23, has accumulated 38 points (18g, 20a) in 107 AHL games for Lehigh Valley and one goal in 22 NHL games for the Flyers over his three pro seasons. A third-round pick in 2016, Twarynski has also logged NHL games in each of his last two campaigns.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2021
- Training Camp Officially Kicks off Checkers' Return - Charlotte Checkers
- Colorado Eagles Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Kraken Assign True and Twarynski to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls to Open 2021 Training Camp Tuesday, October 5 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Forward Ethan Keppen - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Training Camp Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- New York Rangers Assign Six to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Partner with Medea Testing to Offer No Out-Of-Pocket Cost Rapid COVID-19 Testing - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Arvid Soderblom Assigned to IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Launch 2021 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Training Camp Officially Kicks off Checkers' Return
- Kraken Assign True and Twarynski to Charlotte
- Checkers Sign Wilson to AHL Deal, Set Camp Roster
- Checkers Announce Initial Training Camp Roster and Schedule
- Luke Henman Assigned to Charlotte, Kraken Place Four on Waivers