Goaltender Arvid Soderblom Assigned to IceHogs from Blackhawks
October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom (AHR-vihd SOH-duhr-blewm) to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
With this move, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently stands at 45: 26 forwards, 15 defensemen and four goaltenders.
