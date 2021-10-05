Goaltender Arvid Soderblom Assigned to IceHogs from Blackhawks

October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom (AHR-vihd SOH-duhr-blewm) to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

With this move, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently stands at 45: 26 forwards, 15 defensemen and four goaltenders.

