Colorado Eagles Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced their 2021-22 training camp roster. The Eagles will hit the ice for the first time with a training camp practice on Wednesday, October 6th at 10am at the Budweiser Events Center. The team will also conduct practices on Thursday, October 7th and Friday, October 8th at 10am. Training camp practices are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

2021 Colorado Eagles Training Camp Roster

# PLAYER POS HT. WT. L/R DOB HOMETOWN

8 Luke Martin D 6'2 215 R 8/20/1998 St. Louis, Missouri

13 Ryan Wagner RW 5'8 185 L 4/15/1996 Park Ridge, Illinois

38 Luka Burzan RW 6'0 190 L 1/7/2000 Surrey, British Columbia

41 Gabriel Fontaine LW 6'1 205 L 4/30/1997 Montreal, Quebec

45 Charles-Edouard D'Astous D 6'2 190 L 4/21/1998 Rimouski, Quebec

46 Miles Gendron D 6'3 185 L 6/28/1996 Oakville, Ontario

47 Connor McDonald D 6'1 180 R 10/24/1995 Westerville, Ohio

52 Brandon Cutler C 6'2 200 L 1/4/2000 Spruce Grove, Alberta

54 Trey Bradley LW 5'10 155 L 5/6/1996 Tampa, Florida

55 Andrew Nielsen D 6'4 225 L 11/13/1996 Red Deer, Alberta

57 Tarun Fizer RW 5'11 170 R 3/1/2001 Chestermere, Alberta

58 Matthew Boucher LW 5'9 175 L 12/17/1997 Los Angeles, California

64 Benjamin Tardif LW 5'10 195 L 1/24/2000 Notre-Dame-de-I'Ile-Perrot, Quebec

65 Robert Hamilton D 6'0 185 L 3/31/1994 Calgary, Alberta

67 Keaton Middleton D 6'6 240 L 2/10/1998 Edmonton, Alberta

68 Callahan Burke C/RW 5'10 185 R 3/19/1997 Boxborough, Massachusetts

70 Nick Henry RW 5'11 190 R 7/4/1999 Portage, Manitoba

73 Dalton Smith LW 6'2 205 L 6/30/1992 Oshawa, Ontario

74 Alex Beaucage RW 6'1 192 R 7/25/2001 Trois-Rivieres, Quebec

79 Jordan Gross D 5'10 190 R 5/9/1995 Maple Grove, Minnesota

84 Nate Clurman D 6'2 205 R 5/8/1998 Boulder, Colorado

86 Sasha Mutala RW 6'0 200 R 5/6/2001 Vancouver, British Columbia

88 Andreas Englund D 6'3 205 L 1/21/1996 Stockholm, Sweden

93 Jean-Luc Foudy C 5'11 180 R 5/13/2002 Scarborough, Ontario

# GOALTENDER POS HT. WT. C DOB HOMETOWN

32 Hunter Miska G 6'1 175 L 7/7/1995 North Branch, Minnesota

42 Peyton Jones G 6'4 210 L 2/14/1996 Langhorne, Pennsylvania

50 Trent Miner G 6'1 185 L 2/5/2001 Brandon, Manitoba

60 Justus Annunen G 6'4 210 L 3/11/2000 Kempele, Finland

General Manager Craig Billington

Head Coach Greg Cronin

Assistant Coach Aaron Schneekloth

Assistant Coach Tim Branham

Goaltending Coach Ryan Bach

Head Equipment Mgr. Bryce Blinkhorn

Head Athletic Trainer Brent Woodside

Dir. Business Operations Steven Petrovek

Strength & Conditioning Kevin Gately

Colorado will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on Saturday, October 9th at 6:00pm MT and Sunday, October 10th at 2:00pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center, which is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all preseason and regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

