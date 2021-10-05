Colorado Eagles Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule
October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced their 2021-22 training camp roster. The Eagles will hit the ice for the first time with a training camp practice on Wednesday, October 6th at 10am at the Budweiser Events Center. The team will also conduct practices on Thursday, October 7th and Friday, October 8th at 10am. Training camp practices are open to the public unless otherwise noted.
2021 Colorado Eagles Training Camp Roster
# PLAYER POS HT. WT. L/R DOB HOMETOWN
8 Luke Martin D 6'2 215 R 8/20/1998 St. Louis, Missouri
13 Ryan Wagner RW 5'8 185 L 4/15/1996 Park Ridge, Illinois
38 Luka Burzan RW 6'0 190 L 1/7/2000 Surrey, British Columbia
41 Gabriel Fontaine LW 6'1 205 L 4/30/1997 Montreal, Quebec
45 Charles-Edouard D'Astous D 6'2 190 L 4/21/1998 Rimouski, Quebec
46 Miles Gendron D 6'3 185 L 6/28/1996 Oakville, Ontario
47 Connor McDonald D 6'1 180 R 10/24/1995 Westerville, Ohio
52 Brandon Cutler C 6'2 200 L 1/4/2000 Spruce Grove, Alberta
54 Trey Bradley LW 5'10 155 L 5/6/1996 Tampa, Florida
55 Andrew Nielsen D 6'4 225 L 11/13/1996 Red Deer, Alberta
57 Tarun Fizer RW 5'11 170 R 3/1/2001 Chestermere, Alberta
58 Matthew Boucher LW 5'9 175 L 12/17/1997 Los Angeles, California
64 Benjamin Tardif LW 5'10 195 L 1/24/2000 Notre-Dame-de-I'Ile-Perrot, Quebec
65 Robert Hamilton D 6'0 185 L 3/31/1994 Calgary, Alberta
67 Keaton Middleton D 6'6 240 L 2/10/1998 Edmonton, Alberta
68 Callahan Burke C/RW 5'10 185 R 3/19/1997 Boxborough, Massachusetts
70 Nick Henry RW 5'11 190 R 7/4/1999 Portage, Manitoba
73 Dalton Smith LW 6'2 205 L 6/30/1992 Oshawa, Ontario
74 Alex Beaucage RW 6'1 192 R 7/25/2001 Trois-Rivieres, Quebec
79 Jordan Gross D 5'10 190 R 5/9/1995 Maple Grove, Minnesota
84 Nate Clurman D 6'2 205 R 5/8/1998 Boulder, Colorado
86 Sasha Mutala RW 6'0 200 R 5/6/2001 Vancouver, British Columbia
88 Andreas Englund D 6'3 205 L 1/21/1996 Stockholm, Sweden
93 Jean-Luc Foudy C 5'11 180 R 5/13/2002 Scarborough, Ontario
# GOALTENDER POS HT. WT. C DOB HOMETOWN
32 Hunter Miska G 6'1 175 L 7/7/1995 North Branch, Minnesota
42 Peyton Jones G 6'4 210 L 2/14/1996 Langhorne, Pennsylvania
50 Trent Miner G 6'1 185 L 2/5/2001 Brandon, Manitoba
60 Justus Annunen G 6'4 210 L 3/11/2000 Kempele, Finland
General Manager Craig Billington
Head Coach Greg Cronin
Assistant Coach Aaron Schneekloth
Assistant Coach Tim Branham
Goaltending Coach Ryan Bach
Head Equipment Mgr. Bryce Blinkhorn
Head Athletic Trainer Brent Woodside
Dir. Business Operations Steven Petrovek
Strength & Conditioning Kevin Gately
Colorado will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on Saturday, October 9th at 6:00pm MT and Sunday, October 10th at 2:00pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center, which is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all preseason and regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
